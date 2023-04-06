MEMPHIS – Midway through spring practice and a little over two weeks from the annual Spring game, Friday Night Stripes, Ryan Silverfield and the Tigers continue to work on what is one of the biggest question marks on this Memphis football team.

How to replace the Tigers top four pass catchers from a season ago.

A job that falls on the shoulders of one of Silverfield’s new assistants, new wide receivers coach Larry Smith.

Smith is tasked with finding guys to step in for the likes of Eddie Lewis, Javon Ivory and Gabe Rogers in an almost all new wide receiver room for the U of M.

“It’s been tough. But it’s part of college football now. Just with roster turnover, that’s going to happen to every program. You’ve got to find ways to adapt, find ways to adjust. Bring in new guys each and every year,” Smith said. “I feel like as a unit, we are progressing. We’re headed in the right direction. Nowhere near where I expect our guys to be. But we’re definitely headed in the right direction. The guys are, they’re locked in. They’re focused, they’re dedicated. They’re focusing on getting better every single day.”

Friday Night Stripes is set for April 21st out at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.