Rebels stay unbeaten with win over Central Arkansas

OXFORD, Miss. — Devontae Shuler scored 20 points, Luis Rodriguez had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Mississippi beat Central Arkansas 68-54 in the return of Rebel alum Anthony Boone.

Shuler scored 10 of Mississippi’s final 16 points of the first half to help build a 35-23 lead. He had 14 points in the half.

Robert Allen added 12 points for Ole Miss, which is in the midst of playing four games in seven days.

The Rebels are scheduled to face Middle Tennessee on Wednesday and Dayton on Saturday.

Rylan Bergersen scored 14 points for Central Arkansas, which turned it over 22 times.