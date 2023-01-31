OXFORD, Miss. — Just when you think things can’t get any worse for Kermit Davis and the Rebels, former McDonald’s All-American Daeshun Ruffin announced on Tuesday that he is stepping away from the program to work on his mental and physical health.

Ruffin released the following statement:

“I want to begin by saying that I love the University of Mississippi, my teammates, my coaching staff and the Oxford community. My two years here have been nothing short of amazing, and despite my injuries, I’ve built friendships and relationships that will last a lifetime. This decision is me simply putting myself and my future first, alongside my family.

In hopes of regaining 100 percent mental and physical health, I’ve decided to step away from the team and take every action necessary to get well. However, this is not me giving up on the game I love, but simply taking time to return to full health. I look forward to being back with my Ole Miss teammates in the future and giving them and you the very best version of me. Please respect the privacy of my family and me at this time. Thank you all and much love.”

Ruffin, still working his way back from an ACL injury suffered almost a year ago to the day, has played in 11 games this year and averaging just under 10 points and 3 assists for the reeling Rebels.

A Rebels team that was also playing without Memphian Matthew Murrell against Kentucky.

Murrell missed his third straight game with a knee injury suffered against Arkansas.