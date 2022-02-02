OXFORD, Miss. — Rebels freshman guard Daeshun Ruffin will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in Tuesday night’s win over LSU. It’s an injury that will require surgery.

Ruffin was injured late in the Rebels 76-72 win in Baton Rouge after leading the Rebels with 19 points, three assists and two steals in just 20 minutes.

“Daeshun was just hitting his stride and was establishing himself as one of the best point guards in the SEC,” said Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis. “I feel badly for Daeshun, but I know he will attack rehab with a great maturity and will return stronger than ever next season. Our team has been very resilient all season long, and we expect no difference against a really good Florida team on Saturday.”

Injuries are nothing new for Ruffin, who missed eight games earlier this year with a broken right hand.