OXFORD, Miss. (WREG) — What a comeback story for the Rebels.

They’re preparing to take on Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Super Regionals after being on the bubble to get a regional bid.

When asked about how his team has been able to stay motivated and determined after a slow start to the season, Rebels head coach Mike Bianco credits the maturity of his squad.

“Just an older team,” Bianco said. “That that is kind of the phrase that I’ve used for the last week or so with them is just handle it, you know, and they have just handled it. We were at a point, I think at 7-14, 22-17 overall. And, you know, sometimes teams will go in different directions, you know, and one of them is not good — it’s a really dark place and they’re tough to get out of this team to chose to just keep playing.”

Game 1 of the Hattiesburg Super Regional is Saturday at 3 p.m.