LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral was drafted with the 94th overall pick by the Carolina Panthers.

According to NFL.com, Playing three years at Oaks Christian and his senior season at Long Beach Poly, Corral was a four-star recruit who had committed to USC and Florida and turned down Alabama, Georgia and Michigan before settling on Ole Miss. He played in four games while keeping his redshirt in 2018 (16-of-22, 72.7%, 239 yards, two TDs, one INT; 13-83-6.4, two TDs rushing).

Corral started four games in 2019, missing two games with a rib injury and then rotating into games throughout the rest of the season (105-of-178, 59.0%, 1,362 yards, six TDs, three INTs; 57-135-2.4, one TD rushing). He broke out in 2020 and was named a Manning Award finalist after leading the FBS in total offense per game (384.3 yards), ranking ninth in passing efficiency, seventh with 29 passing touchdowns and seventh with 3,337 passing yards in 10 starts.

Corral was named the Outback Bowl MVP in their win over Indiana, throwing for 342 yards and two scores. He completed his time in Oxford in style, finishing seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting and garnering second-team All-SEC honors, starting all 13 games (262-of-386, 67.9%, 3,349 yards, 20 TDs, five INTs; 152-614-4.0, 11 TDs rushing) before suffering a high-ankle sprain in the team’s bowl game