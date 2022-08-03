OXFORD, Miss– Lane Kiffin and the Rebels, getting down to business down in Oxford with a number of new faces.

Kiffin, entering his third season, adding 24 players from the portal including one, wearing a familiar number at the game’s most important position.

USC transfer Jaxson Dart, sporting Matt Corral’s number-two, continuing to battle returning sophomore Luke Altmyer for the open quarterback job.

Two guys that have been battling since the spring.

A competition that will likely last throughout the fall, if not longer.

“We’re looking for the guy that leads the team and moves the team the best. The intangibles within that are timing, accuracy, and decision-making because that’s the bottom line. Taking care of the ball and scoring,” said Rebels coach Lane Kiffin. “Any time in these, you’d like to have it sooner than later. But we can’t rush that. However long that takes. Ideally have never liked that to go into a season, but, you know, would never rule that out. But that would not be ideal.”

Kiffin and the Rebels open with Troy down at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 3rd.