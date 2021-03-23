Rebels open first Spring practice under Lane Kiffin

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) and coach Lane Kiffin talk before the team’s NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 31-24. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

OXFORD, Miss. — After going 5-and-5 in his first season down in Oxford, which included a win over Indiana in the Outback Bowl, Lane Kiffin is actually getting to coach his first spring practice with the Rebels.

The Rebels opened Spring practice on Tuesday, coming out pretty excited and for a number of reasons.

First the return of quarterback Matt Corral for an offense that rewrote the record books in 2020.

The Rebels are also excited just to be able to practice right now.

Their first spring workouts in two years.

“It’s good to have some energy around,” said Rebels coach Lane Kiffin. “With that comes expectations, as a team and as individuals. Especially some players like the quarterback coming back after, which I’m sure there will be a lot of preseason attention on that.”

Corral was asked about the hype he’s receiving right now. His answer…

”I don’t even acknowledge it. Yeah, I hear it. I hear it around but I’m just trying to focus on being the best teammate and player I can be.”

Corral’s back-up last season, John Rhys Plumlee is missing Spring practice as he plays for Mike Bianco and the Rebels baseball team.