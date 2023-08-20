LAKE COMORANT, Miss. – The top prospect in the class of 2024, Kamarion Franklin made the decision Saturday to stay in state next year and play for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels.

The 6’5, 264 pounder said the decision came down to the wire. He chose the Rebels over Miami, Tennessee, Florida State and Auburn.

Franklin says he couldn’t pass up staying in the ‘Sip’.

” They’ve been with me the longest since my sophomore year. I just want to put on for my state. I just sat down and talked to my mom, my grandma, and they just let me know that they’re behind me, behind me, 200 percent wherever I go,”said Franklin.

Franklin is currently the highest recruit that Lane Kiffin has landed in the class of 2024.