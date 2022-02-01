OXFORD, Mississippi – With National Signing Day, now a bit watered down with most of the nation’s best players signing early in December, the Rebels’ Lane Kiffin does have something to celebrate down in Oxford and that’s landing the best transfer class in the country.

With school in session for the spring semester, the Rebels announced the addition of 19 mid-year enrollees Tuesday. A number that includes 13 transfers highlighted by former five stars Jaxson Dart and Zach Evans.

Evans is a running back from TCU.

Dart, a quarterback from Southern Cal and the former 2020 national Gatorade Player of the Year as Kiffin looks to replace Matt Corral under center for the Rebels.

“We’re just trying to add players to positions, either where we didn’t recruit well at positions, years ago here or where people have left or gone early to the draft,” said Rebels coach Lane Kiffin. “This transfer thing is not over. Until they figure out how to do this better, you’re going to see a whole other group after spring ball that leaves places.”