NASHVILLE — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin remembered, and followed, a piece of advice from Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday.

He doesn’t have to answer every question. No matter how much Kiffin might want to share his take.

Kiffin passed up an opportunity Thursday as Southeastern Conference wrapped up media days when asked about where Ole Miss boosters rank in the league.

“I am not about to start putting rankings out on boosters from top to bottom in the conference,” Kiffin said to laughter. “God, I want to so bad, though.”

Kiffin recalled that Sankey told him to remember that the SEC has grown a lot and no, he doesn’t have to answer every question. So Kiffin tried to follow that advice — to a point.

“Like I said kind of before, you want to look at the best boosters in the country and eventually the schools that have the most money that decide to pay the players, just look at recruiting rankings the next few years. That will give you your answer.”

TRICKLE-DOWN EFFECT

College running backs have noticed how their position is being treated at the NFL where teams are refusing to reward veterans with big contracts. So they’re working to make themselves as valuable as possible by becoming more versatile.

Quinshon Judkins of Mississippi was All-SEC as a freshman after running for 1,567 yards and scoring 17 total touchdowns. He noticed Saquon Barkley didn’t get an extension from the New York Giants and told ESPN that it’s a big concern.

Judkins chose Ole Miss knowing coach Lane Kiffin would use him in a variety of ways, increasing his future value to the NFL.

“The selling point for me was how Coach Kiffin could use me in the passing game, the run game, not being a basic running back,” Judkins said. “Expanding my game and showing the NFL and everybody what I can do as a player.”