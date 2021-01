NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 11: Mississippi Rebels guard Devontae Shuler (2) brings the ball up the floor during a game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels in the SEC Tournament, March 11, 2020, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

OXFORD, Miss. — Coming off their first SEC win of the season, the Rebels next home game…on hold.

Saturday’s game in Oxford against South Carolina postponed due to covid issues and ensuing contact tracing with the Gamecocks.

Rebels next play on Tuesday in Gainesville against the Florida Gators.

ANNOUNCEMENT | Saturday's game has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the South Carolina basketball programhttps://t.co/Y6pSsfRB24 — Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) January 8, 2021