Rebels G Royce Newman picked at No. 142 by Packers

CLEVELAND — Mississippi Rebels offensive tackle Royce Newman is headed to the frozen tundra.

The Green Bay Packers selected Newman with the 142nd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Newman is 6-foot-5 and weighs about 310 pounds. He is known for his athletic ability and quickness.

The Green Bay Packers franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly voiced his unhappiness with the organization and requested to be traded. It is unknown if Green Bay and Rodgers will reconcile ahead of the season.

According to NFL.com, Newman finally got into the starting lineup for the Rebels in 2019, beginning all 12 contests for the team at left guard. The four-star prospect played as a reserve the previous two seasons, playing in nine games as a redshirt freshman season and 12 the following year. As a senior, Newman switched to right tackle, where he played quite well in all 10 games. He accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.