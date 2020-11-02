Rebels’ freshman DaMarcus Thomas suffers injury at practice, airlifted to hospital

OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi Rebels freshman DaMarcus Thomas was airlifted to a hospital on Monday morning.

Ole Miss TE Damarcus Thomas has suffered a serious injury at practice per Lane Kiffin.



Thomas did not move after the injury and was unresponsive. A helicopter was on the way to get him and his family was called from the practice field.



Prayers up for Damarcus. pic.twitter.com/UOc6zNvuz5 — College Football Rankings ™ (@CFBRanking) November 2, 2020

Thomas suffered an injury during practice that left him motionless. Rebels’ head coach Lane Kiffin said Thomas had no feeling anywhere in his body. Additionally, he said prior to being airlifted, Thomas did show some movement, but the extent of Thomas injury is unknown.

Kiffin told reporters that he has never seen an injury like that in his football career. He immediately ended practice, and the entire team along with the coaching staff, awaited for the ambulance to arrive.

“I’ve got to answer questions and do my job, but nothing seems very important right now,” Kiffin said to reporters in Oxford. “I don’t think there was anyway to practice after seeing what we saw. Coaches want to get the reps, and all those things, but I could care less. A player you recruited, any player, but one you recruited…This was not something normal.”

This is a developing story