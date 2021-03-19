Rebels fall in NIT Tournament opener

Louisiana Tech forward Isaiah Crawford (22) attempts a layup as Mississippi forward Robert Allen (21) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

FRISCO, Texas — Freshman Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored a season-high 22 points with seven rebounds and Louisiana Tech beat short-handed Mississippi 70-61 in the first round of the NIT Tournament.

Louisiana Tech will play Western Kentucky on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Lofton scored 11 points in the first 10:13 of the second half to spark Louisiana Tech’s 22-4 run for a 49-41 lead. The Bulldogs scored 15 straight points during the run, opened and closed by Lofton.

The Rebels started the half 2 of 13 from the field.

Amorie Archibald scored all 14 of his points in the second half for Louisiana Tech.

Jarkel Joiner led Ole Miss with 22 points.