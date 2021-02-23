Rebels earn much needed season sweep over #24 Missouri

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – MARCH 22: Head coach Kermit Davis of the Mississippi Rebels speaks to Terence Davis #3 in the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena on March 22, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Devontae Shuler scored 14 points and Mississippi swept the season series against Missouri, beating the 24th-ranked Tigers 60-53.

Romello White, Luis Rodriguez and Jarkel Joiner added 10 points apiece for Ole Miss, which beat then-No. 10 Missouri 80-59 earlier this month.

Kobe Brown led Missouri with 12 points while Mark Smith added 11. Jeremiah Tilmon had 10 points and 10 rebounds, his seventh double-double of the season.

The game was close down the stretch until Shuler and KJ Buffen hit consecutive buckets to give Ole Miss a four-point lead with 1:18 to go.