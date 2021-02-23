Rebels earn much needed season sweep over #24 Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Devontae Shuler scored 14 points and Mississippi swept the season series against Missouri, beating the 24th-ranked Tigers 60-53.
Romello White, Luis Rodriguez and Jarkel Joiner added 10 points apiece for Ole Miss, which beat then-No. 10 Missouri 80-59 earlier this month.
Kobe Brown led Missouri with 12 points while Mark Smith added 11. Jeremiah Tilmon had 10 points and 10 rebounds, his seventh double-double of the season.
The game was close down the stretch until Shuler and KJ Buffen hit consecutive buckets to give Ole Miss a four-point lead with 1:18 to go.