Rebels’ McPhee-McCuin to miss start of WNIT Tournament

OXFORD, Miss. — University of Mississippi women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin will not be on the sidelines Friday when the Women’s NIT tips off out at Collierville High School.

McPhee-McCuin has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, with mild symptoms.

She will miss the first few games of the tournament but if the Rebels can keep winning, McPhee-McCuin hopes to be back by the WNIT Tournament semifinals.

“As far as health wise, I’m good. My family’s good,” said McPhee-McCuin. “I’m more so not feeling good about my absence but as far as COVID’s concerned, right now doing fine. Really mild symptoms.”