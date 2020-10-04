Rebels beat Kentucky Wildcats on the road; Lane Kiffin earns his first victory

Mississippi running back Jerrion Ealy (9) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lane Kiffin and his Rebels football team got their first victory of the season on the road against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Rebels won dramatically by overcoming a 21-14 deficit in the first half. Kentucky would strike first in the third quarter going up 28-14 over Mississippi. Things looked dark and gloom for the Rebels, but then their offense started rolling.

The Rebels scored 21 unanswered points in the second half and took the lead, going into the fourth quarter on top 35-28. During a dramatic fourth quarter, the Wildcats scored a touchdown tying the game with a little more than two minutes left in regulation.

Kentucky and Mississippi, two winless teams, faced off in overtime. The Wildcats struck first with Terry Wilson’s 10-yard scoring touchdown. But Matt Ruffolo missed the extra point, and the Rebels’ destiny was in their own hands.

Mississippi in scoring position drove the ball down the field. The last play of the game quarterback Matt Corral threw the ball to Elijah Moore for the game-tying touchdown and then Luke Logan kicked the extra point to win the game.

After the game, Kiffin expressed how excited he was, he and his team got their first win of the season.

“You know, to get a road win like this in the SEC, hasn’t happened a lot in this program for a while,” Kiffin said. “I’m just really happy for our players and for our fans. We’re just getting started.”

Corral completed 24 of his 29 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Rebels to victory. After the game, Corral told reporters he was pleased with how the offense played on Saturday night, but there is still a lot to improve on.

“I feel like our offense played well, but there is a lot of stuff that we still need to work on,” Corral said. “We got a tough game coming up next, and just build off what we did today.”

The Rebels will play host to Alabama on Saturday, Oct 10.