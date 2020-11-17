OXFORD, Miss. — Rebels men’s basketball head coach Kermit Davis tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a press release from the University of Mississippi.
Davis went through the school’s protocol and was tested on Monday, and he results came back positive on Tuesday. He was tested again Tuesday and those results are pending.
The University of Mississippi said if Davis tests positive again, he remain isolation for over a week and half, which will cause the head coach to miss the first two games of the season. If Davis has to go into quarantine, assistant coach Ronnie Hamilton will serve as the interim head coach.
The press release said Davis will be able to communicate and observe practices virtually. The Rebels are schedule to kick of their 2020-2021 season at home on Nov. 25, Wednesday, at the Justin Reed Classic against Jackson State.
- Rebels basketball coach Kermit Davis tests positive for COVID-19
- WATCH: Tennessee governor updates public on COVID-19 at 3 p.m.
- Rapper Lil Wayne charged with federal gun offense in Florida
- Wichita State coach Marshall resigns after misconduct probe
- Memphis attorney looks to generate power in Black community by creating Black PAC