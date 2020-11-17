Rebels basketball coach Kermit Davis tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Dec. 3, 2019, file photo, Mississippi coach Kermit Davis gestures to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Butler in Oxford, Miss. Davis took Mississippi back to the NCAA Tournament in his first season two years ago. He’s banking heavily on transfers for any chance to make another run. The Rebels, who must replace high-scoring guard Breein Tyree, brought in three Division I transfers to bolster a roster led by starting guard Devontae Shuler. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

OXFORD, Miss. — Rebels men’s basketball head coach Kermit Davis tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a press release from the University of Mississippi.

Davis went through the school’s protocol and was tested on Monday, and he results came back positive on Tuesday. He was tested again Tuesday and those results are pending.

The University of Mississippi said if Davis tests positive again, he remain isolation for over a week and half, which will cause the head coach to miss the first two games of the season. If Davis has to go into quarantine, assistant coach Ronnie Hamilton will serve as the interim head coach.

The press release said Davis will be able to communicate and observe practices virtually. The Rebels are schedule to kick of their 2020-2021 season at home on Nov. 25, Wednesday, at the Justin Reed Classic against Jackson State.