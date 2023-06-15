MEMPHIS – A good time for Rebel fans, behind enemy lines just west of the University of Memphis campus as the University of Mississippi Alumni Association Rebel Road Trip made its final stop in the Bluff City.

” Ole Miss alum represent wherever we are. We’ve been all over and I’m really grateful that this is our last stop in Memphis, because it’s so close in proximity,” said University of Mississippi women’s basketball coach Yolett Mcphee-McCuin.

However, when the conversation switched to football and the new SEC realignment, athletic director Keith Carter had mixed feelings about the 2024 schedule.

” It’s bittersweet in some ways. I think with Oklahoma and Georgia coming to Oxford, and us going to South Carolina and Florida, some matchups that we don’t have as often. I think that’s really cool. But not playing the Auburn’s and Alabama’s every year will be pretty unique for sure,” said Carter.

Less than 80 days away from the kick-off of the 2023 season, Lane Kiffin’s depth chart is still an issue. He believes it’s mostly a cause and effect of the transfer portal.

” You’ve got teams losing almost 30, 40, 50 percent of their players into the portal with the attrition every year between draft, seniors and portal well that’s a lot to over come and obviously your depth”.