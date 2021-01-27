Razorbacks unveil 2021 football schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – NOVEMBER 7: An Arkansas Razorbacks player runs the Arkansas State flag onto the field before a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Razorback Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WREG) — Arkansas released its 2021 football schedule Wednesday.

Sept. 4 – Rice*

Sept. 11 – Texas*

Sept. 18 – Georgia Southern*

Sept. 25 – vs. Texas A&M^

Oct. 2 – at Georgia

Oct. 9 – at Ole Miss

Oct. 16 – Auburn

Oct. 23 – UAPB*

Oct. 30 – OPEN

Nov. 6 – Mississippi State

Nov. 13 – at LSU

Nov. 20 – at Alabama

Nov. 27 – Missouri (%)

  • Home games in BOLD
  • *Non-conference game
  • ^Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
  • (%) Game played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock

