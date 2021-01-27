Razorbacks unveil 2021 football schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WREG) — Arkansas released its 2021 football schedule Wednesday.
Sept. 4 – Rice*
Sept. 11 – Texas*
Sept. 18 – Georgia Southern*
Sept. 25 – vs. Texas A&M^
Oct. 2 – at Georgia
Oct. 9 – at Ole Miss
Oct. 16 – Auburn
Oct. 23 – UAPB*
Oct. 30 – OPEN
Nov. 6 – Mississippi State
Nov. 13 – at LSU
Nov. 20 – at Alabama
Nov. 27 – Missouri (%)
- Home games in BOLD
- *Non-conference game
- ^Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- (%) Game played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock