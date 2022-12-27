MEMPHIS – We are less than a day away from this year’s Autozone Liberty Bowl pitting Kansas out of the Big XII against the SEC’s Arkansas Razorbacks.

While just about every team in the country has lost players to the transfer portal this postseason, few teams have been hit harder by the portal than the Hogs.

Arkansas losing 18 players to the portal, third most in the SEC.

That has left the Razorbacks low in numbers as they get set to take on the Jayhawks.

Not that Sam Pittman wants to hear about it. He’s allowing no excuses heading into Wednesday’s game.

“This isn’t the new Arkansas team. This is just Arkansas. Everybody that’s here has been on our football team all year. So it’s not a new team that we’re going to run out there with. It’s our team,” Pittman said. “We’ve got enough good players on our football team that we can go out and win a football game. That’s the expectation we have and the players have. What I’m trying to tell you is there’s no excuse for what happens tomorrow. None.”

Hogs and Jayhawks kick off at 4:30 on Wednesday.