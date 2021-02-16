Razorbacks make it seven straight SEC wins by taking down Florida

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) dunks the ball against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fayetteville, Ark. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Davonte Davis led four Arkansas players in double figures with 18 points, propelling the No. 24 Razorbacks over Florida 75-64.

Arkansas entered the Top 25 on Monday for the first time since 2018 and has won seven straight league games.

Florida turned a 15-point, second-half deficit into a lead with 4:40 left after Tyree Appleby’s lay-up. Davis and Jalen Tate made back-to-back buckets, Justin Smith blocked Anthony Duruji at the rim and Moses Moody made a pair of free throws to push Arkansas back ahead by two possessions with less than 1:30 left.

