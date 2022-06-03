STILLWATER, Okla. — Cayden Wallace, who hit two home runs, and Michael Turner both drove in three runs and second-seeded Arkansas defeated third-seed Grand Canyon 7-1 in the Stillwater Regional.

Wallace plated a run when he was hit by a pitch and Turner followed with a two-run single in a four-run second inning that put the Razorbacks on top 5-0.

That was plenty for Connor Noland (6-5), who scattered six hits in seven innings.

Wallace opened the scoring with a two-out solo home run in the bottom of the first and did the same in the fourth.

Turner, who had three hits, had an RBI single in the sixth.