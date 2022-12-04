Memphis, TN – The Kansas Jayhawks and Arkansas Razorbacks will square off in the 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl on December 28, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. (CST). The game will be televised by ESPN.

Kansas will be making its second appearance in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The Jayhawks last played in the Bowl game in 1973.

This will be Arkansas’ sixth trip to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, the most of any team in the Bowl’s history. The Razorbacks previously played in the Bowl game in 1971, 1984, 1987, 2009 and 2015.

Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl:

“We’re thrilled to welcome back the Kansas Jayhawks to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl for the first time in nearly 50 years. We’re impressed with the new enthusiasm and excitement around the Kansas Football program created by head coach Lance Leipold and director of athletics Travis Goff. We fully recognize that Kansas has not participated in a bowl game since 2008 and Jayhawk fans are eager to celebrate their team’s return to the post season and follow them on their bowl trip to Memphis.”

“We’re excited to host the Arkansas Razorbacks and their great fans for a bowl-record sixth time in our 64-year history. Head coach Sam Pittman and director of athletics Hunter Yurachek have revitalized the Arkansas football program. The energy and enthusiasm that’s synonymous with Razorback football and their fans is back. We look forward to welcoming the Jayhawks and Razorbacks for a great match-up and one of the most compelling games of the bowl season.”

Lance Leipold, Head Coach, University of Kansas Jayhawks:

“Our program is very excited about having the opportunity to play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and travel to a great city like Memphis. Earning the right to play in such a historic bowl game against a quality opponent is something our players and staff can be very proud of. We are looking forward to the next few weeks of preparation and taking advantage of this valuable time to focus on development and continuing to improve our football team.”

Sam Pittman, Head Coach, University of Arkansas Razorbacks:

“We’re extremely excited to be headed to Memphis to play a really good Kansas team in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Coach Leipold and his staff have done a tremendous job with their team, and we look forward to the challenge. For us, the opportunity to play a bowl game in what we consider our backyard is going to be special. We can’t wait to see our fans in Memphis in a few weeks.”

For event and game tickets, call the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at (901) 795-7700.