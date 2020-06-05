Razorback athlete tests positive for Covid 19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek announced on Thursday that the Razorbacks had an athlete test positive for Covid-19.

The athlete’s name and sport was not released but Yurachek said the player tested positive last week and is now doing well while recuperating in isolation at an off campus location.

“Our protocol has been enacted with a continued focus on providing the student-athlete with needed medical care and support while mitigating risk to others,” said Yurachek. “As I shared previously, we knew it was not a matter of if, but rather when a Razorback student-athlete would be confirmed positive.

The Arkansas football team is set to return to campus for voluntary workouts beginning on Monday.

This first positive test in Fayetteville comes on the same day that Arkansas State announced that seven of its athletes also tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Ole Miss has also had three positive tests, two athletes and an athletic department staff member.