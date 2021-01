FILE – AFC long snapper Morgan Cox (46), of the Baltimore Ravens, waves to fans in the stands after the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the NFC in Orlando, Fla., in this Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, file photo. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has already started making some of the tough decisions he believes can help Baltimore negotiate the leap from playoff qualifier to Super Bowl champion. After releasing running back Mark Ingram and quarterback Robert Griffin III last week, DeCosta announced Monday, Jan. 25, 2020, that the Ravens won’t re-sign All-Pro long snapper Morgan Cox, the initial component of the highly successful placekicking trio that includes holder Sam Koch and second-team All-Pro Justin Tucker, the most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

BALTIMORE — After more than a decade in Baltimore than included four Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl title, Morgan Cox’s time with the Ravens has come to an end.

The Ravens telling the 11-year veteran long snapper from Collierville that they would not be re-signing him, making Cox an unrestricted free agent.

Cox, a former Tennessee Vol, went from undrafted in 2010 to the seventh longest games played streak in Ravens history at 165.

For everything you have done for Baltimore, thank you @morgancox46 💜 pic.twitter.com/VCnffT4UxA — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 25, 2021