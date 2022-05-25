SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Last year, she won the NCAA’s individual title.

Wednesday, Memphian Rachel Heck, one of the top amateur golfers in the world, hoping to lead Stanford to the NCAA team title as the Cardinal took on PAC-12 rival Oregon in the match play finals.

Heck missing an ace on the par-3 13th when her approach shot, lipped out.

While she lost her match, Heck’s teammates picked up the slack.

For the second time in program history, the Stanford Cardinal win the National Championship, edging the Ducks 3-2 in the title match.

The Cardinal become the first No. 1 seed to win the title since the championship switched to match play in 2015. They also became the first team since Arizona State in 2017 to win the team and individual championship in the same year.