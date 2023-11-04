OXFORD, Miss. — Quinshon Judkins ran for three touchdowns, including the game-winner from a yard out with 1:40 remaining as No. 11 Mississippi rallied to defeat Texas A&M 38-35. Ole Miss preserved the win on the final play as Zxavian Harris tipped Randy Bond’s 47-yard field-goal attempt. The Rebels kept pace in the SEC West race. Judkins, who had 102 yards rushing on 23 carries, capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive to give the Rebels the decisive margin. Jaxson Dart was 24 of 33 for 387 yards and two touchdowns.

