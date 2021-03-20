Quinones scores 15 in 2nd half, Memphis tops Dayton in NIT

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Landers Nolley II had 21 points, six rebounds and five assists, Lester Quinones added 15 points, all in the second half, and 10 rebounds and Memphis beat Dayton 71-60 in the first round of the NIT Tournament.
Memphis advances to face Boise State in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Boogie Ellis gave Memphis the lead for good with 6:31 remaining on a 3-pointer and Quinones added a 3 on their next possession to highlight a game-ending 15-2 run.
The Tigers were 7 of 11 from distance in the second half, and Dayton missed seven of its final eight field goals. Elijah Weaver led Dayton with 16 points.