Quinones scores 15 in 2nd half, Memphis tops Dayton in NIT

Memphis guard Lester Quinones (11) shoots over Dayton guard Koby Brea (4) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Memphis won 71-60. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Landers Nolley II had 21 points, six rebounds and five assists, Lester Quinones added 15 points, all in the second half, and 10 rebounds and Memphis beat Dayton 71-60 in the first round of the NIT Tournament.

Memphis advances to face Boise State in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Boogie Ellis gave Memphis the lead for good with 6:31 remaining on a 3-pointer and Quinones added a 3 on their next possession to highlight a game-ending 15-2 run.

The Tigers were 7 of 11 from distance in the second half, and Dayton missed seven of its final eight field goals. Elijah Weaver led Dayton with 16 points.