Quinones putback sends Tigers to NIT Semifinals

DENTON, Texas — Lester Quinones made a putback with 32.5 seconds remaining to give Memphis the lead enroute to a 59-56 win over Boise State in the NIT Thursday night.

Memphis advances to play Colorado State in the semifinals on Saturday.

Quinones’ offensive rebound and basket ended Boise State’s 10-0 run, and gave Memphis a 56-55 lead. After a Boise State miss, DeAndre Williams made two free throws to give the Tigers a three-point lead at 13.2. Memphis had made just 3 of 11 free throws until Williams’ makes.

D.J. Jeffries and Boogie Ellis each scored 11 to lead the Tigers. Quinones had 10 points and a game high 7 rebounds.

Mladen Armus had 12 points for the Broncos.