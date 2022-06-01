MEMPHIS, Tenn. – There will be no more air guitars or short shorts at FedExForum this year.

Lester Quinones, surprising many on Wednesday night, by keeping his name in this year’s NBA Draft.

Quinones, who worked out for the Warriors Wednesday, making the decision not long before the 11 p.m. deadline, impressing late in the pre-draft process and getting enough positive feedback to stay in the draft and maybe, work his way into the second round of the June draft.

With the decision, the Tigers lose their top three-point shooter from a year ago.