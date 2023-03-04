MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies Superstar Ja Morant finds himself the subject of controversy yet again after he an early morning social media post appears to show Morant holding a gun inside a club.

All of this comes as Nike is set to release Morant’s first signature shoes, the Ja 1’s, next month. The Grizzlies star guard also just inked an endorsement deal with Powerade.

The NBA has released the following statement: “We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating.”

The Grizzlies have issued the following statement saying: “The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that Ja Morant will be away from the team for at least the next two games.”

After losing in Denver last night, the Grizz are in Los Angeles today but will not practice ahead of their game against the Clippers on Sunday night.

This is not the first incident that has happened surrounding the All-Star player. Most recently, Morant has been accused of making threatening statement to a Memphis mall guard.

Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was accused of threatening a mall security guard during a disturbance last summer at Wolfchase Galleria in Memphis, according to a newly obtained police report.