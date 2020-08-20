QB questions down in Oxford for first year Rebels coach Lane Kiffin

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) throws a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Memphis, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

OXFORD, Miss. — In his first season down in Oxford, Lane Kiffin faces a number of questions and difficult decisions.

None bigger than the one at quarterback where the Rebels return their co-starters from a year ago in Matt Corral and John Rhys Plumlee.

Many have already crowned Plumlee the starter.

Not Kiffin. At least not yet.

What the first year Rebels coach does have is an excited group of qb’s. Excited to throw it around a little this year after running the ball over 60-percent of the time in 2019.

“Absolutely, absolutely and I think everybody’s really excited about it, to get a little bit more variety to the offense,” Plumlee said. “I feel like last year sometimes, we could be one dimensional but I think this year, we’re going to turn some heads for sure.”

“I thought I was working hard last year. I thought I was,” Corral said. “As a unit, we’ve done a hell of a job, this year, by far. This is the hardest I’ve ever worked since I was trying to earn a scholarship.”

Kiffin still has more than a month to make a decision.

The Rebels open the season at home against the Florida Gators on September 26th.