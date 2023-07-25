MEMPHIS – Tuesday was a busy day on south campus and a busy day for new Tiger baseball coach Matt Riser as FedExPark was packed with a lot of the top young talent in the mid-south.

70 players turning out for the Tigers prospect camp. A camp for players from 8th grade to junior college.

A camp that not only allows Riser, who’s been on the job for just over a month, to evaluate and potentially steer some top talent to Memphis, but also build and strengthen relationships that could prove huge in years to come.

Riser’s goal is to keep this city’s, this area’s best players from leaving for the SEC or other top programs around the country.

“A lot of folks have been very receptive of us coming in. Understanding that we got a whole new staff coming in. There’s a lot of ideas that we have that match up with their ideas. This recruiting model of working from the inside to the out. They’re excited about, right?” Riser said. “Being local guys, a lot of people are Memphis through and through. Take a lot of pride in the university and take a lot of pride in the program. So they’re excited to see us here with that same type of ambition to make Memphis thrive.”