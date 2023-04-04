MEMPHIS – Despite going 1-2 to open the season on the road in Charlotte last week, there’s nothing but excitement around Autozone Park for the Redbirds home opener.

The ‘Birds beginning a 6-game homestand Tuesday night against the Nashville Sounds.

Back for another season as the team’s manager is Germantown native Ben Johnson and he says winning at home is a great way to start the young season.

“It’s always a buzz in the air. Guys are excited just to kind of get on the field in front of the home team and to feel the energy from the crowd,” Johnson said. “We’ve got a good group of guys in there too, excited to open up.”

Playing in a newly renovated Autozone Park as his new home stadium makes shortstop Masyn Wynn, who made the jump from Double-A to Triple-A feel a step closer to his dream of playing in the majors.

“Me being able to start here is just, honestly it feels like a half a step away,” Wynn said. “I’m ready. I’m ready every day. I’m ready to come to get better at the ballpark every day. This is the closest thing to a big league park I’ve had. I’m super excited.”

The Redbirds and Sounds will play through Easter Sunday out at Autozone Park.