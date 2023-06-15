SAN DIEGO – Any hope of a quick resolution to the gun charges facing Tigers’ top recruit Mikey Williams has been delayed again.

Williams having his preliminary hearing, originally scheduled for June 29th, postponed until July 12th Thursday. That according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Williams’ attorney asking for the hearing to be pushed back after receiving what he called ‘a significant amount of discovery.’

Williams, a five star point guard, is facing six felony gun charges for allegedly shooting at an occupied vehicle in front of his home in late March.