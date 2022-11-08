MEMPHIS – Not that Ryan Silverfield and the Tigers needed any more pressure, riding their first four game winning streak since 2013 and on a short week, with Tulsa coming to town on Thursday night.

But if the U of M plans on extending its school record bowl streak to nine straight seasons, they have very little room for error.

The Tigers need two wins over their final three games to become bowl eligible so, it’s safe to say, they know what’s at stake and what needs to get done.

“We know what’s going on, but we don’t sit there and harp on it. We don’t sit there say, Gosh, you guys lost four, we lost four. We don’t harp on it. We understand. We’re pissed off. We got to go out there and practice and get things fixed,” said Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield. “That’s the great thing about these guys. This is no woe is me attitude. This is, how do we get better? What do we need to do? And let’s go out there and get it done. Yes, we’ve had some tough games and it is unfamiliar territory. I’m not oblivious to that.”

One of the bright spots to this season, former walk-on Caden Prieskorn, named one of the top tight ends in the country Tuesday.

Prieskorn tabbed as one of nine semifinalists for the John Mackey award which annually goes to college football’s best tight end.

Prieskorn leads the Tigers with 36 receptions for 454 yards and six touchdowns.

Those six TD’s are third best in the country among tight ends.

Prieskorn is also up for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is presented each year to the best player in college football that began his career as a walk-on.