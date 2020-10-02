DETROIT, MI. – The New Orleans Saints head into the Motor City hoping to end a rare losing streak.
The Saints have lost consecutive games for first time in three years.
New Orleans plays at Detroit on Sunday, aiming to avoid losing three in a row for first time since starting 0-3 in 2016.
The Lions ended an 11-game, 11-month losing streak with a game-ending winning drive at Arizona.
The Drew Brees-led Saints hope to have star receiver Michael Thomas in the lineup for the first time since Week 1.
New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara has an NFL-high six scores from scrimmage.
The Saints and Lions kick off at noon on Sunday.
- Amazon takes down ‘stand back and stand by’ merchandise
- Tennessee lawmakers react to President, First Lady testing positive for COVID-19
- Trump caps refugee resettlements at record low 15,000
- Preview: Lions host Saints in matchup of teams off to 1-2 starts
- Thousands of airline workers face furloughs, lay offs after Congress misses deadline to provide aid