TUPELO, Miss. – Saturday night in Tupelo the Golden Wave handed Whitehaven it’s first loss of the season 37-0.
The Tigers are now 1-1 and hope to bounce back when they open district play against Arlington at home on September 1st.
by: Colin Cody
Posted:
Updated:
