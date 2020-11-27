Preps Preview: Marion fights to 6A semifinals after slow start

MARION, Ark. (WREG) — ‘It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.’ That’s the motto for the 2020 Marion Patriots.

It’s not easy making it to the state semifinals after going 2-7 in the regular season, but the Patriots found a way.

“It’s all about how we finish and right now we have good momentum this week and we’re ready to put on a show,” said Patriots quarterback Daedrick Cail.

In the first round of the playoff their opponent, Benton, was forced to forfeit. Then, the patriots stymied Van Buren 55-34 last week in the quarterfinals.

“You know we’ve been focusing on guys locking in and doing their jobs each and every day, each and every play,” said Marion head coach Keith Houston. “And, I think we were finally able to put together Friday. night and good things was able to happen for us and we were able to come away with a win. Like our kids always talk about, it’s not how we start it’s how we finish. If you can get hot at the right time it will be a good thing for you.”

“[We] want to take every opportunity we can to get on this field and never take it for granted bc you know it can be taken at any time,” said Cail. “So, we spend our time on this field and leave everything out there every practice we have.”

Patriots take on Greenwood Friday in the 6A semifinals.