Preps Preview: ECS Eagles’ journey back to Cookville

CORDOVA, Miss. (WREG) — The ECS Eagles are doing well.

They finished undefeated in Division II-AA. They have Mr. Football semifinalist Dietrick Pennington starting at tackle. And, they’re hosting the first round of the playoffs Friday against Franklin Road Academy.

This team is a second-half team, though, but they have continued to battle until the game clock strikes zero.

“We talk about four quarters, four quarters,” said Eagles head coach Trey Adams. “It doesn’t matter what the score is, just keep fighting.”

Adams said this has been a big focus for his team this season.

It’s the reason ECS is the No. 1 seed preparing host the first round of the playoffs.

“We know what we can be,” Pennington said. “We know how we’ve worked throughout the summer, regardless of COVID. We know that we can’t be that second half team because every team isn’t the same. We can’t lower our standards and that’s usually what we do. We usually beat ourselves, it’s not the other team.”

“We know what we have to fix. Most of the time it’s a few little things that we’re doing wrong,” said Eagles WR Peter Nearn. “We just make those corrections and go out and keep playing our type of football.”

The Eagles won a gold ball last year, they hope playing their type of football will get them back to Cookville.

“We’ve been trying to change history since we’ve got here,” said Pennington. “The seniors now, we came in — we started rough with our old coach and slowly got better and better, won state last year and we’re just trying to keep that on a roll.”

“We’ve told our guys, it’s about us,” said Adams. “It’s about us every Friday night, on play at a time. Don’t get caught watching the scoreboard or trying to dictate the outcome. It’s just all about the process. Just go play and whatever happens, happens.”

The Eagles are hoping what happens Friday night is a win over FRA. Although the Panthers are 1-5 on the season, ECS knows this will be a hard-fought match up.