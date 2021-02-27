Preps: ECS edges Notre Dame 32-31, advances to state semifinals Sports by: Samaria Terry Posted: Feb 27, 2021 / 11:35 PM CST / Updated: Feb 27, 2021 / 11:37 PM CST CORDOVA, Tenn. (WREG) — ECS is headed to the state semifinals after a 32-31 victory over Notre Dame Chattanooga. Mason Shropshire had a team-high 9 points. The Eagles will take on Goodpasture Thursday March 4 at 4 p.m. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction