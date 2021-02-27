Preps: ECS edges Notre Dame 32-31, advances to state semifinals

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WREG) — ECS is headed to the state semifinals after a 32-31 victory over Notre Dame Chattanooga.

Mason Shropshire had a team-high 9 points.

The Eagles will take on Goodpasture Thursday March 4 at 4 p.m.

