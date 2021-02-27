Preps: ECS edges Notre Dame 32-31, advances to state semifinals

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The Auburn Tigers, who don’t have a postseason to look forward to, at least gave themselves something to celebrate with March looming.

Allen Flanigan scored a season-high 23 points and had seven rebounds to lead Auburn to a 77-72 victory over No. 25 Tennessee on Saturday. The Tigers (12-13, 6-10 Southeastern Conference) snapped a three-game losing streak even without freshman point guard Sharife Cooper, out for the second straight game with a left ankle injury.