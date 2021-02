MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Christian Brothers HS wraps up their final home game inside of Pratt House with a 60-47 win over Lipscomb Academy.

The Purple Wave (18-0) advance to the state semifinals with the help of big performances by Chandler Jackson who finished with 25 points, 9 rebounds, and four assists, and Harrison Kelly who put up 16 points.

CBHS will take on Brentwood Friday March 5 at 5:30 p.m.