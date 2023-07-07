MEMPHIS – Believe it or not, we are just a little over a month away from what is annually, one of this city’s biggest sporting events… the FedEx St. Jude Championship which, this year, will bring the top 70 golfers in the world to Memphis.

That means the transformation has already begun out at TPC Southwind.

Okay… truth be told… it’s been going on for a while. It takes months to get everything ready, much of it outside the ropes.

Second year tournament director Joe Tomek excited about what year two of the FedEx Cup Playoffs will mean to Memphis.

“Last year was a learning curve, for me and for the city because it was our first year kicking off the playoffs. But I think myself and everyone got an appreciation for what that means for the tournament. This truly is the biggest platform we’ve been on as a city, after 65 years going into our 66th,” Tomek said. “And going to 70 this year I think will be incredible. Last year, we lost some of the top players like Jordan Speith, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas. They didn’t play the weekend. So if you’re a kid who had school Thursday, Friday and wanted to come out and see Jordan on Saturday, you didn’t get to. But this year, all 70 will be here all four days, which is an incredible thing for the community and just further cements this place and the status of this tournament.”

This year’s FedEx St. Jude Championship runs from Thursday, August 10th through Sunday, August 13th out at TPC Southwind.