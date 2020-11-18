Precious Achiuwa hopeful to hear his named called in NBA Draft lottery

Memphis forward Precious Achiuwa (55) reacts after making a shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Bradley Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

MEMPHIS — In just a matter of hours, Penny Hardaway and the Tigers should be celebrating two players drafted in the NBA Lottery.

We know James Wiseman is a top three lock. Maybe number one overall.

Then there’s Precious Achiuwa, who is either going to join James in the lottery or slip into the high teens or early 20’s of the first round.

Achiuwa says he hass worked out for the Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat with Boston, holding three first round picks. One of them from the Grizzlies.

At 6’9″, 225 pounds, Achiuwa, a double double machine who won both AAC Freshman and Player of the Year last season, seems to fit in perfectly to today’s NBA with so many teams going small ball.

Achiuwa’s versatility is his selling point.

“I’m a versatile player and, for a guy my size, being able to do things like that, it shows my hard work and how much time I put into my game,” Achiuwa said. “How much attention I pay to details. How much I want to be better and overall improve my whole package. Been working out everyday as soon as I got back home. Hasn’t been easy but been able to get in the gym everyday. Work on my game everyday. Get ready and stay ready for this draft.”

Since 2008 when Derrick Rose went number one to his hometown Chicago Bulls, the Tigers have only had four players drafted and none since 2012.

Wiseman and Achiuwa will change that on Wednesday.