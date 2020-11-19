Precious Achiuwa heads to South Beach, as the Miami Heat selected him with the No. 20 pick

Memphis forward Precious Achiuwa (55) reacts after making a shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Bradley Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Miami Heat selected former Memphis Tiger Precious Achiuwa with the No. 20 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Precious Achiuwa was the best player in the American Athletic Conference in his lone collegiate season. The Miami Heat hope that success can now translate to the NBA. The 6-foot-9 Achiuwa was taken by the Heat with the No. 20 pick in Wednesday’s NBA draft, giving the reigning Eastern Conference champions more frontcourt depth and athleticism.

Achiuwa averaged 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds for Memphis last season, shooting 49% from the field and posted 18 double-doubles in 31 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Precious Achiuwa to the Heat is my favorite prospect/team fit of the draft so far. Just a perfect stylistic match, he plays so hard, brings versatility on both ends. Miami's player development system should help him improve his flaws. Full scouting report: https://t.co/ccKkAgcPP5 pic.twitter.com/JzZyP7imh6 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 19, 2020

