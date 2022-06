MEMPHIS – The Tigers are looking for a new softball coach.

After 11 seasons, Natalie Poole has resigned.

Poole, hired back in 2012, went 241 and 340 during her tenure but, after a very successful 2018 season that saw the U of M win a program record 37 games, the Tigers finished under .500 in three of the next four seasons including 16 and 38 this past year.

Tigers Athletic Director Laird Veatch says a national search for Poole’s replacement will begin immediately.