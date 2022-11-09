MEMPHIS, Tenn. – After leading Memphis 901 FC to the best season in franchise history, which included the first playoff home game and playoff win, Ben Pirmann was named the United Soccer League Championship Coach of the Year.

Pirmann led the 901 to 21 wins and 68 points, finishing second to Louisville City in the standings.

All are club records.

This year’s team was also the highest-scoring team ever.

“It’s very humbling to earn this award, especially with so many top coaches in the league. This is a team award, and I am so grateful for these players to perform the way they did day in and day out,” Pirmann said. “I appreciate the honor but it’s always down to the team and what we’ve been able to accomplish as a unit.”

Since taking over 901 FC at the start of the 2021 season, Pirmann is 36-18 and 13 with two playoff appearances in those two years.