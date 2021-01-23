Pinson leads No. 19 Missouri to 73-64 win at No. 6 Tennessee

Missouri players react after defeating Tennessee in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Calvin Mattheis/Knoxville New-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Xavier Pinson scored 27 points to lead No. 19 Missouri to a 73-64 road victory over No. 6 Tennessee.

Pinson became the first opponent to score more than 20 points against the Volunteers this season. Dru Smith added 18 for the Tigers, who improved to 10-2 overall and 4-2 in the SEC. Yves Pons paced Tennessee with 20 points. Victor Bailey and Josiah-Jordan James each scored 12 for the Volunteers, who have lost their last two games to fall to 10-3 overall and 4-3 in the SEC.

Tennessee played without freshman standout Jaden Springer, who missed the game with an ankle injury.